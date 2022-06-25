MP Sees 61 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 481

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,43,960 on Saturday after the detection of 61 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,740, a health official said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.9 per cent and the recovery count increased by 62 to touch 10,32,739, leaving the state with 481 active cases, the official added.

With 6,434 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,94,71,132, he said. A government release said 12,01,86,759 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 29,046 on Saturday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,43,960, new cases 61, death toll 10,740, recoveries 10,32,739, active cases 481, number of tests so far 2,94,71,132.

-With PTI Input