Friday, Feb 25, 2022
MP Govt Already Sent Proposal To Centre To Raise Number Of Seats In Medical Colleges: Minister

MP Govt Already Sent Proposal To Centre To Raise Number Of Seats In Medical Colleges: Minister
Students in a college (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 9:56 pm

The Madhya Pradesh government has already sent a proposal to the Centre to increase the number of seats in medical colleges, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday.
       

He was replying to a query about students from Madhya Pradesh going abroad to study medicine due to the paucity of seats for such courses in the state and what steps the government was taking to improve the situation. The minister was asked the question as many students from the state are currently stuck in Ukraine, against which Russia has waged a war. 
     

"The state government had sent a proposal to the Centre to increase the number of seats in medical colleges and it is regularly sending reminders to it," Mishra, who is also the state government spokesperson, told reporters. The number of seats were last increased years back, he said. 
       

He was speaking near the central jail after visiting the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose barrack in the prison, which was opened for public viewing last month. 
       

When asked about a viral video, in which Congress MP Digvijaya Singh is heard telling his party workers that 2023 could be the grand old party's last election in the state if they do not fight as a team, Mishra said, "Singh is now 74 years old and if the Congress does not win the 2023 assembly elections, he knows he will be a spent force by the time next polls are held in 2028 as he will turn 80 years." 

With PTI inputs.

