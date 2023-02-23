Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
MP CM Slams Kamal Nath For 'Madira Pradesh' Liquor Jibe

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed senior Congress leader Kamal Nath for calling the state 'Madira' (liquor) Pradesh.

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 8:48 pm

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday slammed senior Congress leader Kamal Nath for calling the state 'Madira' (liquor) Pradesh.
        
Nath does not have any connection to the soil and culture of the state and has insulted its eight crore citizens with this comment, the CM told reporters here.
        
Speaking on his home turf Chhindwara on Wednesday, Nath said, "When we say we are from MP, we are told we are from Madeira Pradesh. This is the full form of MP now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised Acche din (good days) and Chouhan is trying to achieve it by bringing liquor prices down."
        
Bharatiya Janata Party workers held protests in Ujjain, Jabalpur, and some other cities against Nath during the day.
        
The MP government cleared the state's new excise policy on Sunday, under which 'Ahatas', or areas for drinking attached to liquor outlets, and shop bars will be closed from April 1 as part of efforts to discourage liquor consumption.
        
A slash in liquor prices in the current financial year had resulted in a rise in consumption of beer, Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), and country liquor by 48 per cent, 30 per cent, and 25 per cent, respectively, till January in MP when compared to 2021-22, an excise official had said.

National Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Congress Kamal Nath Madira Liquor Ujjain Jabalpur BJP
