Mother And Child Succumb To Burn Wounds In UP's Sultanpur, Husband Held

A woman and her three-year-old daughter on Sunday succumbed to burn injuries in Tavakkapur Nagra of the Kadipur area in Sultanpur, police said.

Lakshmi, 25, and her daughter Riddhi were alleged to have been set on fire by Lakshami’s in-laws for dowry, Superintendent of Police Somen Barma said.

An FIR has been filed against Lakshmi’s husband Arvind Chaurasia and her in-laws on the complaint of the victim's mother Barfa Devi.

Police have arrested Chaurasia, while a hunt is on to nab others.

Lakshmi got married to Chaurasia on May 12, 2018, and was being harassed for dowry ever since Barfa Devi alleged in her complaint.