Moscow Terror Attack: Jaishankar Calls Russian Foreign Minister, Conveys India's Deepest Condolences

More than 130 people were killed in the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall on Friday.

EAM Jaishankar conveys deepest condolences on the Concert Hall Attack in Moscow
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said he has spoken to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and conveyed India's deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the "horrific terrorist attack" in Moscow.

"Spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Conveyed our deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow," Jaishankar posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had condemned the attack, calling it a "heinous terrorist attack".

"We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims," PM Modi said in a post on X.

