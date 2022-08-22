Monsoon Fury: 6 States Facing Rain Death, Displacement And Property Damage Due To Incessant Downpour

Monsoon has been wreaking havoc across Indian states with incessant rains over the weekend leaving many dead, missing or displaced from their homes since Friday.

5 Missing, At Least 22 Killed in Himachal Pradesh

Five people who went missing after heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi remained untraceable on Sunday. Besides, 22 people were killed and 12 injured in rain-related incidents on Saturday. The maximum damage was reported from Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts.

State Disaster Management Department Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said the five people who went missing after a flash flood in Baghi nullah on the Mandi-Katola-Prashar road in Mandi are still untraceable.

Several families fled their homes located between Baghi and Old Katola after a cloudburst in the area on Saturday and took shelter at safer places. The Shimla-Chandigarh highway, which was blocked on Saturday evening following a landslide at Sonu Bangla between Shoghi and Tara Devi, has been cleared for vehicular movement. However, several roads, especially in Mandi, are still closed for traffic and work is on clear them, he added.

4 Dead in Uttarakhand Cloudburst

A series of cloudbursts hit Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts of the state early Saturday killing four people while several others were reported missing as rivers breached their banks and washed away bridges. Rescue teams intensified operations in Maldevta and adjoining areas and 24 tourists stranded at Jungle Gadera Resort were evacuated to safety. Five people are still missing in Gwad village of Tehri district and seven in Maldevta and Raipur areas of Dehradun. Meanwhile, twenty-four tourists stranded at a resort were safely evacuated as rescue efforts to trace missing people in rain-ravaged Uttarakhand were intensified on Sunday.

Trees Uprooted in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Heavy rains continued in many parts of Madhya Pradesh for the third day on Monday, resulting in schools being closed in some districts including state capital Bhopal and Jabalpur, officials said. The IMD has issued a red alert for Monday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in western parts of the state. Rivers, drains and other water bodies were in spate in large parts of the state and gates of many dams were opened to release water.

Less vehicular traffic was witnessed due to poor visibility on many roads, especially in western MP. There were also reports of water-logging in some of the low-lying areas of the state. Rains coupled with wind uprooted many trees along roadsides in Bhopal, and also caused power supply disruptions in many areas as well as traffic snarls. Bhopal Municipal Corporation personnel were seen clearing the roads of trees and branches fallen on the pathways. The IMD has advised people to avoid travelling amid the torrential rains.

Flood-like situation in Rajasthan's Kota

Extremely heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours has created flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan's Kota and nearby areas. Low-lying areas have submerged under water owing to rainfall and water released from the barrage in Kota. About 2.76 lakh cusec water has been released from the barrage so far. According to the Meteorological department, extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in isolated areas in Kota and Jhalawar district during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Monday. People faced trouble while commuting and water entered houses in areas like Talwandi, colonies in Purana Kota, Bajrang Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, station road, Balaji Nagar etc. Dag in Jhalawar recorded the highest 234 mm rainfall followed by 224 mm in Kota city during this period.

Apart from Kota and Jhalawar, many areas in Bundi, Baran, Chittorgarh, Sawaimadhopur, Dausa and Karauli also recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall. The rainfall has been widespread in east Rajasthan during the last 24 hours. The MeT department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in east Rajasthan and for heavy rainfall at isolated places in west Rajasthan on Monday.

Leopard killed due to rain in Jharkhand

A 17-year-old male leopard died after water gushed in Tata Steel Zoological Park due to incessant rains and flood-like situation in the Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city for the last 24 hours. The water entered the low lying areas of the zoo, especially the area near the leopard enclosure, causing the tragic incident, Tata Steel in a press statement said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Around 2,500 people living in the southern part of Jharkhand were evacuated to safer places as low-lying areas were inundated by overflowing rivers and dams following incessant rain since Friday night. Though the deep depression that brought heavy rainfall has weakened, parts of the state recorded light to moderate rain on Sunday.

In Jharkhand’s Kolhan division comprising Seraikela-Kharswan and East and West Singhbhum districts, 2,500-odd people affected by the flood-like situation were shifted to safer places since Saturday. Much damage has been caused by incessant rains in the last two days and the rise in water level of Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rivers jointly with East Singhbhum district administration. The residents of some of the areas affected by flood water, including those at Shastri Nagar and Greenpark, have been evacuated from their residences with the use of rafts from Tata Steel Adventure Foundation, the statement said, adding dry food packets to some families have also been arranged for.

Flooding in Odisha

Authorities in Odisha's Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts have launched a massive evacuation drive in low-lying areas, officials said Sunday, as water in Subarnarekha and Baitarani – the two major rivers flowing through the region – breached the danger mark at many places, causing flooding that has affected 8 lakh people.

As many as 58 rescue teams comprising personnel of the NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Service were deployed in Balasore and Mayurbahnj districts, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep K Jena said, adding similar arrangements were also being made in adjoining districts of Bhadrak and Jajpur.

Odisha is already reeling under the impact of moderate floods in the Mahanadi river system following incessant rainfall, which has affected above 7 lakh people. Nearly 5 lakh are still marooned in 763 villages, according to government estimates.

(With inputs from PTI)

