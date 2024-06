National

Monsoon Delayed, North India Continues To Sizzle Under Heatwave

Unbearably high temperatures amid heatwave conditions in parts of North India have affected the daily life of residents, with power cuts and water shortage being reported from several cities. A sluggish southwest monsoon on Wednesday covered large parts of Maharashtra, while the wait for a fresh pulse for the rains to march across central and northern India, which continues to reel under intense heat conditions, seems to be longer than expected.