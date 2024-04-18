National

Money Laundering Case: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Appears Before ED

The deposition of the 50-year-old legislator from the Okhla assembly seat comes after the Supreme Court last week refused to entertain his anticipatory bail application in the case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship.

Advertisement

Amanatullah Khan appears before ED
info_icon

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, officials said.

The deposition of the 50-year-old legislator from the Okhla assembly seat comes after the Supreme Court last week refused to entertain his anticipatory bail application in the case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship.

The apex court directed him to join the investigation on April 18.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Khan said he did not do anything wrong.

The money laundering case against Khan stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and three Delhi Police complaints.

Advertisement

The ED, which had conducted raids on the premises of the legislator, has claimed Khan acquired "huge proceeds of crime" in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested those to purchase immovable assets in the name of his associates.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Real Madrid Dash Manchester City's Double Treble Dreams, Enter UCL Semis
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured