Modi Targets INDIA Bloc Over ‘Infiltrators’ And Corruption At Bihar Rally

Modi accused INDIA bloc of shielding corrupt leaders and opposing the anti-graft Bill.
Defended Bihar voter roll revision as move against “infiltrators,” slammed Opposition’s vote-bank politics.
Announced ₹13,000 crore projects, invoked Operation Sindoor and tough stance on terror.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the INDIA bloc of resisting measures to combat the "threat" that "infiltrators" pose to the country's demography, as well as efforts to eradicate corruption in higher positions of authority.
At a rally in Gayaji, the Prime Minister referred to the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, which his government had submitted earlier this week, as well as the Election Commission's ongoing special intense revision (SIR) of the electoral records in Bihar.
"We have seen a regrettable situation in which people in seats of power have been running governments from jail, signing files from behind bars, tearing to shreds constitutional propriety," said Modi, in an apparent reference to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, PTI reported.
The Prime Minister stated that his 11-year-old government had "no taint of corruption" and contrasted it with the previous Congress regimes, which saw numerous scams come to light, and the RJD, whose corruption "is known even to the man on the street" when it was in power in Bihar.
"So, we decided to bring in a law that provides for dismissing a corrupt chief minister, or even the Prime Minister, if he or she spends 30 days in jail. A lowly clerk, if he is jailed for a short period, is placed under suspension. But when we brought in a stringent law, the RJD, the Congress and the Left were livid. They are angry because they are scared of facing punishment for their own sins," Modi alleged.
"The Congress and RJD, while in power, filled up their coffers with public money. For this purpose, they would make projects linger on endlessly. In contrast, I am inaugurating a bridge today for which I had laid the foundation stone barely a few years ago," he said.
"There is one more threat -- that of infiltrators (ghuspaithiye) that our nation faces, which I also spoke about in my Independence Day speech. They cannot be allowed to partake of the resources of our country. I have, therefore, called for a demography mission. But the Congress and the RJD want to protect these infiltrators for the sake of their politics of vote bank," Modi alleged.
According to PTI, Modi also referred to the SIR exercises and claimed its goal has been to “remove illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar". Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc maintains that the Bihar exercise was intended to "assist" the BJP-led NDA in the assembly elections by incorrectly removing voter names.
The PM also charged the Congress with having been insensitive towards Bihar, alleging "one of its chief ministers had famously told a public rally that he would not allow immigrants from the state to set foot on the soil of his state".
"And the RJD, their alliance partner, seemed to be in deep slumber, unable to protest against such an insult," said PM, of the party which is the BJP's principal rival in Bihar.
Describing Operation Sindoor as "a pledge I took on the soil of Bihar", the PM said, "Now, the message is loud and clear that no terrorist can escape after striking anywhere on Indian soil. Our missiles will hunt them down to the deepest recesses of the earth (patal lok)".
"Pakistan tried to retaliate, but none of its missiles could hit us. We blew away their missiles like pieces of straw (tinke ki tarah uda diya)," said Modi, who had vowed to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack at a rally in Madhubani district of north Bihar.
The introduction of development projects totalling over Rs 13,000 crore took place during the event, which was attended by dignitaries such as Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, the local MP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan of Bihar.
PTI reported that the PM arrived at the location in an open car, which has been a feature of his trips to Bihar over the last few months. Standing atop the car with Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at his sides, he waved to the audience.
The Vishnupad temple and the surrounding international Buddhist pilgrimage site of Bodh Gaya were clearly referenced when Modi opened his address by referring to Gayaji as "the land of Lord Buddha and Lord Vishnu" in a few lines in the local dialect, Magahi.