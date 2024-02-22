Model Found Hanging In Surat; Police To Send Notice To IPL Player Abhishek Sharma

The death of 28-year-old model Tania Singh, who lived at Happy Elegance Apartment on Vesu Road in Surat, has caused suspicions. Two days after 27-year-old model and fashion designer Tania Singh was found hanging at her Surat home, the police are yet to find any leads in the case.
With no suicide note recovered at the scene, investigators have been piecing together clues to understand the circumstances surrounding her death.
A Surat police officer told news agency PTI on Wednesday that the police investigating the suspected suicide of model Tania Singh will be sending cricketer Abhishek Sharma a notice. The preliminary investigation revealed the two were friends and that she had sent him a message on WhatsApp that was not answered.
Also Read | More Crimes Or More Reporting? Why NCRB Annual Report Shows A Surge in Crime Rates in South India
Abhishek Sharma, a player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has been identified through call details retrieved from Tania Singh's phone. As a result, authorities intend to summon Sharma for questioning.
An officer told Indian Express: “Tania Singh was probably in a relationship with the IPL player and for the last six months, the cricketer had not communicated with her. He had also blocked her phone number and did not respond to her messages on social media.”
Sharma is one of the most outstanding young Indian cricketers. As an aggressive batter, the player has cut a niche for himself in the Indian Premier League while playing for SRH.
He was also part of the Under-19 World Cup-winning team that was led by Prithwi Shaw and featured Shubman Gill.