Model Found Hanging In Surat; Police To Send Notice To IPL Player Abhishek Sharma

The death of 28-year-old model Tania Singh, who lived at Happy Elegance Apartment on Vesu Road in Surat, has caused suspicions. Two days after 27-year-old model and fashion designer Tania Singh was found hanging at her Surat home, the police are yet to find any leads in the case.

With no suicide note recovered at the scene, investigators have been piecing together clues to understand the circumstances surrounding her death.

A Surat police officer told news agency PTI on Wednesday that the police investigating the suspected suicide of model Tania Singh will be sending cricketer Abhishek Sharma a notice. The preliminary investigation revealed the two were friends and that she had sent him a message on WhatsApp that was not answered.