Mob Assaults Delhi Policeman Inside Police Station, People Make Video Instead Of Helping

A mob assaulted a Delhi Police head constable on July 30 inside Anand Vihar Police Station and made a video of it.

In the video of the assault that has gone viral, over a dozen men are seen surrounding the policeman and one of them is seen repeatedly slapping him even as he folds his hands in front of them. No other policeman is seen there and none of the men gathered there is seen helping the policeman.

Two people have been arrested in the case, said Delhi Police on Saturday, confirming the incident.

A head constable of @DelhiPolice, Prakash was abused & assaulted by some people at Anand Vihar police station on July 30. Two persons have been arrested, say police



Police said they received information on July 30 at 11.27 pm that a woman was assaulted and her gold chain broken in Karkardooma village. The issue was between two persons — Ajay and Anchal Bakshi. Both of them are residents of Karkardooma village. Ajay, who was found to be in an inebriated condition, was apprehended from the spot and brought to the police station for further enquiry, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, Ajay's brother Satish Choudhary and others came to the police station and tried to provoke the police personnel on duty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

Meanwhile, Head Constable Prakash came to the police station. He was surrounded, abused and assaulted by these people, the police said, adding that some of them also recorded a video of the incident and later circulated it among themselves.

The medical examination of the injured policeman was conducted immediately. Arrests have been made based on the complaint, said Sathiyasundaram.

The police said efforts are being made to identify and nab the others who were involved in the incident.

(With PTI inputs)