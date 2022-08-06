Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mob Assaults Delhi Policeman Inside Police Station, People Make Video Instead Of Helping

Over a dozen man are seen surrounding the policeman in a viral video and one of them is seen repeatedly slapping him.

Representative image
Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 9:02 pm

A mob assaulted a Delhi Police head constable on July 30 inside Anand Vihar Police Station and made a video of it.  

In the video of the assault that has gone viral, over a dozen men are seen surrounding the policeman and one of them is seen repeatedly slapping him even as he folds his hands in front of them. No other policeman is seen there and none of the men gathered there is seen helping the policeman. 

Two people have been arrested in the case, said Delhi Police on Saturday, confirming the incident.

Police said they received information on July 30 at 11.27 pm that a woman was assaulted and her gold chain broken in Karkardooma village. The issue was between two persons — Ajay and Anchal Bakshi. Both of them are residents of Karkardooma village. Ajay, who was found to be in an inebriated condition, was apprehended from the spot and brought to the police station for further enquiry, a senior police officer said. 

Related stories

Delhi Police To Install Around 1,000 CCTV Cameras As Part Of Independence Day Security Measures

Ahead Of Independence Day, IB Alerts Delhi Police Of Threat From Lashkar, JeM

Delhi Police To Visit Homes Of Senior Citizens Every Evening Under New Initiative

Thereafter, Ajay's brother Satish Choudhary and others came to the police station and tried to provoke the police personnel on duty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

Meanwhile, Head Constable Prakash came to the police station. He was surrounded, abused and assaulted by these people, the police said, adding that some of them also recorded a video of the incident and later circulated it among themselves.

The medical examination of the injured policeman was conducted immediately. Arrests have been made based on the complaint, said Sathiyasundaram.

The police said efforts are being made to identify and nab the others who were involved in the incident. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Police Anand Vihar Police Stations Police Assault Indian Penal Code (IPC) Assaulting Police Personnel Viral Video Delhi Crime
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Highlights: Heartbreak For PV Sindhu And Co; Gold Medals For Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis Stars

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey

CWG 2022: India Men Eye Final Berth In Hockey