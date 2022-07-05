Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Mizoram To Have 2 Flyovers To Ease Traffic Snarls

The Public Works Department (PWD) said that Mizoram would have two flyovers soon to ease traffic snarls and to improve the road infrastructure.

Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga. PTI photo

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 8:32 pm

Mizoram would have two flyovers soon to ease traffic snarls and to improve the road infrastructure, a senior official of the state Public Works Department (PWD) said.


The PWD on Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL), a public sector undertaking under the Central government for the construction of the two flyover bridges, PWD Engineer-in-Chief Bowman said.


The proposed flyover bridges would be constructed in the state capital Aizawl at Vaivakawn junction in the west and Bawngkawn junction in the north, he said. 


He said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared by TCIL and the project will be a fully centrally sponsored.

"Not a single money will be spent by the Mizoram government. The project will be fully sponsored by the Centre. The TCIL will prepare the DPR and approach the Centre," Bowman told PTI.


He said that 4 per cent of the sanctioned amount, which will be included in the DPR, will go to the company. 


According to the official, a feasibility study has already been completed and the TCIL found it feasible to construct flyover bridges in the state capital.


The proposed projects, when completed, will be the first in the state, he said.


He added that the TCIL is optimistic about receiving sanction from the Centre to start the project.

