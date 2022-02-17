Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Mizoram's COVID tally crosses 2-lakh mark, positivity rate at 23.56%

Two more people died in the state, taking the toll to 639, the official said.

COVID-19

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 7:26 am

Mizoram's COVID tally crossed the 2-lakh mark on Wednesday as the Northeastern state reported 1,616 new cases, an official said. Two more people died in the state, taking the toll to 639, the official said.


In the last 24 hours, 1,694 people recovered from COVID-19, following which the total recoveries rose to 1,90,222, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 23.56 per cent from 25.54 per cent the previous day, he said.

Of the total 2,00,635 cases reported so far, 9,774 are active at present, he said.

The new cases were detected after testing 6,858 samples

With PTI inputs

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Death Toll Positive Cases Cases Of Recovery Mizoram India
