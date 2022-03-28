Mizoram Logs 146 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram on Sunday registered 146 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 2,23,793, a health department official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 681 as no fresh fatality was reported since Saturday.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 13.87 per cent from 7.89 per cent the previous day, he said.

The state now has 1,156 active cases.

The official said 71 people have recovered from coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of cured people to 2,21,956.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state is 99.18 per cent while the death rate is 0.30 per cent, he said.

The state has so far tested more than 18.92 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.21 lakh people have been inoculated against the disease till Saturday.