Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mizoram Logs 146 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram on Sunday registered 146 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 2,23,793.

Mizoram Logs 146 Fresh Covid-19 Cases
COVID(Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 8:12 am

Mizoram on Sunday registered 146 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 2,23,793,  a health department official said. 

The toll remained unchanged at 681 as no fresh fatality was reported since Saturday.

Related stories

Telangana Logs 41 New COVID-19 Cases

Maha Sees 140 COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality; Active Tally At 926

The single-day positivity rate increased to 13.87 per cent from 7.89 per cent the previous day, he said.

The state now has 1,156 active cases.

The official said 71 people have recovered from coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of cured people to 2,21,956.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state is 99.18 per cent while the death rate is 0.30 per cent, he said.

The state has so far tested more than 18.92 lakh samples for COVID-19.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.21 lakh people have been inoculated against the disease till Saturday. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Active Covid Cases COVID Fatalities Covid-19 India India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Positive India Crosses 1 Billion Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Surge Mizoram India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

7 Offbeat Things To Do in Kolkata's Iconic Park Street

7 Offbeat Things To Do in Kolkata's Iconic Park Street

‘The Kashmir Files’ To Stream On OTT Platform Zee 5 From April Third Week

‘The Kashmir Files’ To Stream On OTT Platform Zee 5 From April Third Week