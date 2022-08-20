Saturday, Aug 20, 2022
National

Mizoram Logs 130 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,35,970 on Saturday as 130 more people tested positive for the infection, 28 fewer than the previous day, a health official said.

Covid-19 testing in Poonch
Covid-19 testing in Poonch Photo: PTI

Updated: 20 Aug 2022 3:19 pm

Mizoram's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,35,970 on Saturday as 130 more people tested positive for the infection, 28 fewer than the previous day, a health official said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 26.16 percent from 23.69 percent on the previous day as 497 samples were tested for the infection.

The toll remained unchanged at 717 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

Lunglei district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 37, followed by 27 in Aizawl and 14 in Lawngtlai.

Mizoram now has 772 active cases, while 2,34,481 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 124 on Friday, he said, adding that the discharge rate was at 99.36 percent. 

The state has tested more than 19.66 lakh samples for Covid-19 so far and fully vaccinated 7.36 lakh people.

(Inputs from PTI)

