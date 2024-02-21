Mizo Body Protests Move To Fence India-Myanmar Border, Scrap FMR

A civil society group in Mizoram on Wednesday staged a peaceful demonstration here to protest the Centre's proposal to fence the India-Myanmar border and end the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with the neighbouring country.

The event, organised by the NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) in front of Vanapa Hall in the heart of Aizawl, was attended by lone Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena and a host of legislators from the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and opposition parties, who stepped out of the assembly during the recess of the ongoing budget session.

Nay Lin Aung, an exiled MP from Myanmar's Mindat and other leaders from the neighbouring country, who took refuge in the northeastern state, were also seen among the protesters. NGOCC is a conglomerate of five major civil society organisations and student bodies headed by the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA).

Addressing the rally, NGOCC chairman and CYMA president Lalhmachhuana said Mizo people are strongly opposed to the move to construct a fence along the India-Myanmar border, especially along the Mizoram section, and scrap the FMR, which enables ethnic kin on either side of the border to travel 16 km into each other's territory without a visa.

"The proposed border fencing alone will not solve the problems of arms smuggling, drug trafficking and infiltration... the India-Bangladesh border is an example of that," Lalhmachhuana said, while urging the Centre to find an alternative solution.

He alleged that the idea to fence the India-Myanmar border and scrap the FMR stemmed out of an appeal by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who, he said, linked the ongoing ethnic strife in his state to "illegal immigration" from neighbouring Myanmar.