Miscreants Tear Banners Welcoming J P Nadda To Karnataka's Udupi

In a complaint to the police on Sunday, the BJP Udupi district committee said miscreants tore some banners welcoming party national president J P Nadda.

BJP working president J P Nadda
Updated: 19 Feb 2023 9:10 pm

The BJP Udupi district committee on Sunday complained to the police, stating that some of the banners put up by them welcoming party national president J P Nadda to Udupi were found torn by miscreants.
        
Nadda is scheduled to visit Udupi on Monday to take part in party programmes to be held at MGM College grounds and later in Byndoor in the district.
        
Banners welcoming Nadda have been put up by the district BJP unit all over the city. Of these, the banners displayed at Bannanje have been torn by the miscreants, the complaint said.

National Complaint Police BJP Udupi District J P Nadda Karnataka Bannanje MGM College Byndoor
