Miranda House Begins Open House Sessions for UG Aspirants, Draws Over 700 Registrations

The four-day initiative, which began on June 17, is aimed at helping prospective students understand the admission process, course choices and campus life at the college. The sessions will continue on June 18, 19 and 22, according to a statement.
More than 700 registrations have been received for the programme so far, with students and parents from across Delhi-NCR signing up to participate.
Visitors were taken on guided tours of the campus, including the library, laboratories, classrooms and other facilities, giving them an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the academic environment and student support systems available at the college.
The open house featured an interactive session with Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda and Bursar Dr Nandini Dutta, who responded to queries related to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), Delhi University admissions, preference-sheet filling, course selection and academic opportunities, the statement said.
Faculty members from various departments also interacted with the aspirants during laboratory visits and introduced them to the college's academic facilities, research activities and learning opportunities, it read.
The college said the open house sessions are intended to provide prospective students with accurate information and personalized guidance as they prepare for the undergraduate admission process.
Interested students and parents can register for the programme through the college website, the statement added.