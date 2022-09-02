Minor Domestic Help Kills Differently-abled Boy After Getting Inspired From Bollywood Movie

Inspired by a Bollywood movie, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on Friday in south Delhi after he killed a differently-abled youth. The minor accused worked as a house help at the house of the other youth.



The incident took place in the Safdarjung area. When the youth saw the domestic help stealing, he raised an alarm.



It was then, that the household help killed the boy. According to the police, the juvenile was inspired by the Bollywood movie Tu chor main sipahi. The police also added that the minor accused had also left a black-coloured glove on the spot, similar to that shown in the movie.



The youth's parents and grandparents were not at home and went to visit a temple, said the sister. Later, she even left for the market in Green park, leaving her differently-abled brother with their domestic help, who was employed about three months ago.



When she returned, she found her brother lying unconscious on the bed and the juvenile missing. After checking the house, it was found that a few jewellery items, a mobile phone and around Rs 40,000 cash were also missing.



He was soon nabbed from the New Delhi Railway Station trying to flee to his hometown in Bihar.



Confessing to the police, he said that it was humiliating for him to do cleaning jobs and he wanted to leave. In order to earn money before leaving, he decided to steal money and jewellery.

