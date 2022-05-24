Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Minister Pitches For Traditional Maharashtrian Ceremonies For Convocation At Varsities

Convocation ceremonies are generally so long that many people literally go to sleep. Besides, the pin-drop silence during such events doesn't look good, he said. 

Minister Pitches For Traditional Maharashtrian Ceremonies For Convocation At Varsities
Convocation ceremonies should be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition Creative Commons/Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2022 6:54 pm

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday said convocation ceremonies will be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition in universities from next year.

The state minister for higher and technical education made the statement during the convocation ceremony at Government Polytechnic in Nagpur. Addressing the gathering, Samant said convocation ceremonies should be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition and not in the colonial way. 

Related stories

Lot Of Time Already Wasted, Start Working On New India Now: PM Modi At IIT Kanpur Convocation

Convocation ceremonies are generally so long that many people literally go to sleep. Besides, the pin-drop silence during such events doesn't look good, he said. The minister further said that an official had informed him that this convocation tradition has continued since the colonial times. 

Starting next year, convocations will be conducted as per Maharashtrian tradition (Marathmola) with enthusiasm and fanfare, Samant said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Minister Pitches Traditional Maharashtrian Ceremonies Convocation Varsities State Minister Higher Technical Education Convocation Ceremony Government Polytechnic Colonialism
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Saudi Arabia Bans Flights To India And 15 Other Countries

Saudi Arabia Bans Flights To India And 15 Other Countries