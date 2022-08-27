Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
National

Minimum Temperature In Delhi 26.4 Deg C

The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday and strong surface winds are expected during the day, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 9:36 am

It said the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 73 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather said rainfall is likely in the region on August 29.

"Winds will blow from the northwest on August 28, at the time of the twin towers demolition. It will be a threat to Delhi as dust may travel to Uttar Pradesh initially but may change direction on August 29 and blow from the east," Skymet Weather vice-president Mahesh Palawat said.

Rain on August 29 can wash away the pollution, he added.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'satisfactory' (85) category around 9 am on Saturday, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Inputs from PTI)

Visually told More

