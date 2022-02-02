Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Milk Tanker Crushes Woman To Death In MP

The victims were on their way to Multai town for purchasing goods for the upcoming marriage of the injured couple's daughter, Multai police station in-charge Sunil Lata said.

Milk Tanker Crushes Woman To Death In MP
Milk Tanker Crushes Woman To Death In MP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 8:36 pm

A woman was killed and two others, all members of a family, were injured when a speeding milk tanker hit their motorbike here in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official said.

The trio, a married couple and their niece (who died in the accident) was travelling on the motorcycle when the tanker hit their two-wheeler near village Kamath, about 65 km from the district headquarters, he said.

The victims were on their way to Multai town for purchasing goods for the upcoming marriage of the injured couple's daughter, Multai police station in-charge Sunil Lata said.

Related stories

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir

Axis Mutual Fund Targets To Collect Rs 100 Crore In Primary Subscription Period

Prisoner Found Hanging In Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail

Their niece, identified as Anjana Buvade (44), got crushed under the wheels of the milk tanker and died on the spot, Lata said. The injured persons were identified as Ramesh Kasare, secretary of milk cooperate society in Dolhan Khapa village, and his wife Bhuri Bai, and they are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. The tanker driver tried to escape from the accident spot, but villagers apprehended him, they added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Accidents Dead Body Woman Found Dead
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Got Demands From Various Castes For Reservation; None Pertaining To Quota In Govt Jobs: Centre

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine In Jammu And Kashmir

Prisoner Found Hanging In Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail

UP Election 2022: Narendra Modi Only PM Who Has Been ‘So Sensitive’ To Farmer Issues: Rajnath Singh At Lakhmipur Kheri

Mumbai: Four Held For Cheating Myanmar National Of Rubies Worth Rs 5 Cr

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj