Milk Tanker Crushes Woman To Death In MP

A woman was killed and two others, all members of a family, were injured when a speeding milk tanker hit their motorbike here in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a police official said.

The trio, a married couple and their niece (who died in the accident) was travelling on the motorcycle when the tanker hit their two-wheeler near village Kamath, about 65 km from the district headquarters, he said.

The victims were on their way to Multai town for purchasing goods for the upcoming marriage of the injured couple's daughter, Multai police station in-charge Sunil Lata said.

Their niece, identified as Anjana Buvade (44), got crushed under the wheels of the milk tanker and died on the spot, Lata said. The injured persons were identified as Ramesh Kasare, secretary of milk cooperate society in Dolhan Khapa village, and his wife Bhuri Bai, and they are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said. The tanker driver tried to escape from the accident spot, but villagers apprehended him, they added.

