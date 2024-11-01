Jammu and Kashmir: The injured have been taken to hospital.

Two non-local persons were shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday evening, PTI reported. The incident is said to have occurred in the Mazhama area of Magam in the central Kashmir district.
The injured have been taken to hospital, as per the report.
Recently, the militant activities have witnessed a spike in Valley. Following Omar Abdullah taking over as Jammu and Kashmir’s 13th Chief Minister, the militants have launched attacks on non-locals and security forces in Kashmir.
Friday’s attack is the fourth such attack on non-local workers in Valley in the last two weeks.
On October 20, the militants killed seven people including a local doctor and two workers from Bihar at a tunnel construction site near famous health resort Sonamarg in Ganderbal district.
Officials have identified the one of the two militants involved in the attack from south Kashmir's Kulgam district. He is said to have joined a militant ranks 2023. Another militant involved in the attack as per officials hails from Pakistan.