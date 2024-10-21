J&K: Protests Break Out Against Pakistan Following Terror Attack In Ganderbal

Members of the Shiv Sena Dogra Front and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal burned Pakistani flags and raised slogans on Monday in protest against the militant attack in Ganderbal that killed seven people a night before.
Shiv Sena Dogra Front's President Ashok Gupta was leading the protestors who burned the effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif raising "Pakistan Hai Hai" slogans.
They blamed Pakistan for the attack and claimed that it was the fallout of frustration among the terrorists after the peaceful Assembly elections and the formation of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir, a PTI report said.
The protest comes after a militant attack at Gagangir in the Sonamarg region of Jammu & Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday killed six migrant labourers and a doctor.
Two labourers died on the spot after militants open fired at their camp while two others were injured in the attack.
The India designated terrorist group ‘The Resistance Front (TRF)’, which is an offshoot of the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed responsibility for the attack.
“The cadre of the #FalconSquad #TRF carried out a strategic attack in the Gagangeer area of Sonmarg. The attack targeted a construction site where a billion-dollar tunnel project, primarily intended for military transportation, is underway. We emphasize that this is our land under illegal occupation, and we will cut down any neck that stretches out with ill intent toward our land or properties,” militant group TRF said in a statement.
The militants attacked the camp of labourers who were working on a tunnel project in the Gund area of the district.
The incident spot has been cordoned off by the police and the army to track the attackers.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared a post on social media condemning the attack."Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," he wrote on X.
People's Conference leader Sajad Gani also criticized the attack and called for justice.
"Strongly condemn the dastardly act of terror wherein two persons have lost their lives in Sonamarg. This is an insane act of madness. My thoughts with families of these two families. May the perpetrators be brought to justice," he wrote on X.
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra also expressed concern over the incident and said that such incidents will impair the Union Territory's atmosphere. He urged the state government to act immediately to prevent such situations in the future.
This attack comes days after the body of a labourer pierced with bullets was recovered in the Wachi area of Zainapura in the Shopian district. The body was identified as Ashok Chauhan of Bihar who was living in the Sangam area of Anantnag.