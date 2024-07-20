National

Microsoft Global Outage: Aviation Minister Confirms Airline Systems Working Normally; Pending Issues To Be Resolved Today | Top Points

Indigo said that their customers may still experience delays and schedule disruptions over the weekend due to the pending issues from the outage.

Microsoft global outage
Microsoft global outage Photo: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI
info_icon

In one of the biggest-ever IT outages, an update of a product offered by global cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike triggered problems with Microsoft's Windows across the planet, hitting operations at financial sector companies and airlines while hospital operations got postponed and some television channels went off air.

Most of the operations are running smoothly today, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu assured that the pending issues caused by the outage on July 19 are expected to be resolved by noon.

Microsoft Global Outage | Top Points

  • Airline systems across airports, which were impacted due to a global IT outage on Friday, have started working normally, and all issues are likely to be resolved by noon on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said.

  • The ministry said they are constantly monitoring the operations at airports and airlines to ensure travel readjustments and refunds are taken care of, he added.

  • There is a backlog because of disruptions on Friday, and it is getting cleared gradually, according to the statement. "By noon today, we expect all issues to be resolved," the minister said.

  • IndiGo, the largest airline by domestic market share, operating over 2,000 daily flights, had to cancel around 200 flights due to the Microsoft outage issue. An Indigo official told PTI, "However, customers may still experience delays and schedule disruptions over the weekend."

  • The two other carriers SpiceJet and Akasa Air said late Friday evening that all their systems at airports, including ticket bookings, were up and running.

  • The Indian financial and payments systems remained largely unaffected, though about 10 banks and NBFCs faced minor disruptions, which have either been resolved or are being fixed, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) -- the sector regulator -- said.

  • The outage was linked to a single update automatically rolled out to Crowdstrike Falcon, a ubiquitous cyber security tool used primarily by large organisations. This caused Microsoft Windows computers around the world to crash. CrowdStrike has since fixed the problem on their end.

  • According to AP, the modern IT infrastructure is highly interconnected and interdependent. If one component fails, it can lead to a situation where the failed component triggers a chain reaction that impacts other parts of the system.

  • In a report AP has said that in order to avoid a similar situation in future, companies should use a multi-cloud strategy and distribute their IT infrastructure across multiple cloud service providers. This way, if one provider goes down, the others can continue to support critical operations.

(With PTI and AP inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Sania Mirza Marriage Rumors: What Did The Pacer Say?
  2. MAL-W Vs THA-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Thailand Bat First Against Malaysia At Rangiri International
  3. Malaysia Vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Duraisingam & Co Meet Putthawong's Troop In Dambulla
  4. Global T20 League: PCB Declines Babar, Rizwan, Shaheen NOCs Due To Packed International Schedule
  5. ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Day 2: Kavem Hodge Revives West Indies With Century; England Lead Cut Short To 65 - In Pics
Football News
  1. AIFF To Pick India's Next Head Coach Based On Result-Bringing Abilities
  2. Durand Cup: Jamshedpur Ready To Play First-Time Hosts In Historic 133rd Edition
  3. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  4. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
  5. Lallianzuala Chhangte, Indumathi Kathiresan Win Top AIFF Awards
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  2. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
  3. George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  5. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Watch: 1 Student Injured After Classroom Wall Collapses In Vadodara School
  2. India News LIVE: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi To Visit Jammu Today Amid Rising Terror Attacks
  3. Microsoft Global Outage: Aviation Minister Confirms Airline Systems Working Normally; Pending Issues To Be Resolved Today | Top Points
  4. Kejriwal Resorting To 'Willful Low Calorie Intake' In Jail: Delhi LG In Letter
  5. NEET-UG 2024 Results Declared City And Centre Wise| Direct Link Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  2. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
  3. Ayushmann Khurrana To Collaborate With 'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For The Third Time? Here's What We Know
  4. Kareena Kapoor Opens Up About Being One Of The Highest-Paid Actresses In Bollywood, Says She Chooses Films Based On Roles
  5. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate
US News
  1. Sunbed Squatters Beware! Greece Enforces Stricter Beach Rules With Drones
  2. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  3. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  4. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  5. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
World News
  1. 11 Die After Bridge Collapses In China's Shaanxi; 30 Others Injured
  2. Sunbed Squatters Beware! Greece Enforces Stricter Beach Rules With Drones
  3. Trump Pledges To End Ukraine-Russia War During Call With Zelenskyy
  4. Houthis Attack Singapore-flagged Vessel In Gulf Of Aden
  5. US Says Iran Moving Forward On A Key Aspect Of Developing A Nuclear Bomb
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Action On Swedish Clay; India Beat Pakistan In Women's Asia Cup Opener
  7. India News LIVE: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi To Visit Jammu Today Amid Rising Terror Attacks
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate