MHA Says No Direction Given To Provide Flats To Rohingya Illegal Migrants In Delhi

The MHA also said the Rohingya illegal foreigners are to be kept in detention centres until their deportation as per the law.

Rohingyas Crisis: India Hits Back, Says New Delhi Perplexed At UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Remarks
No flats to Rohingyas in Delhi: MHA.(File photo-Representational image) AP file photo

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 3:45 pm

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday made it clear that it has not given any direction to provide EWS flats to Rohingya Muslims in Delhi and asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to ensure the illegal foreigners remain at their present location.

The MHA also said the Rohingya illegal foreigners are to be kept in detention centres until their deportation as per the law and the Delhi government has been directed to declare the current site of their stay as a detention centre.

"With respect to news reports in certain sections of media regarding Rohingya illegal foreigners, it is clarified that the MHA has not given any directions to provide EWS flats to Rohingya illegal migrants at Bakkarwala in New Delhi," an MHA spokesperson said.

On the proposed move by the Delhi government to shift the Rohingya Muslims to a new location, the MHA has directed the Delhi government to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners remain at their present location as it has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the country concerned through the Ministry of External Affairs.

"The illegal foreigners are to be kept in the detention centre till their deportation as per law. The government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a detention centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately," the spokesperson said. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

‘Unparliamentary’ Concerns Weighing Heavy On The Proceedings Of Parliament 

Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

