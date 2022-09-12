Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MeT Predicts Moderate To Heavy Rainfall In Rajasthan In Next 2-3 Days

A new weather system that had formed over Chhattisgarh and its surroundings on Monday weakened and turned into a low pressure area and is currently located over south-east Madhya Pradesh. It is very likely to move further north-westwards to north-west Madhya Pradesh in the next 48 hours, it said.

According to Meterelogical Department, heavy rainfall in isloated areas of Rajasthan
Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 4:53 pm

Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next two-three days, the meteorological department said on Monday.

A new weather system that had formed over Chhattisgarh and its surroundings on Monday weakened and turned into a low pressure area and is currently located over south-east Madhya Pradesh. It is very likely to move further north-westwards to north-west Madhya Pradesh in the next 48 hours, it said.

A MeT office spokesperson said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain for the next four-five days in most parts of east Rajasthan due to the effect of this system. Whereas during the September 13-15 period, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in the districts of Kota, Jaipur, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions.

Similarly, in the districts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions of western Rajasthan, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places for the next 3-4 days, he said.

In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was recorded at many places places in the state. The highest rainfall of 69 mm was recorded in Reodar of Sirohi. The maximum temperature during this period was recorded at 40.4 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, the spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rains Relative Humidity Partly Cloudy Sky Indian Meteorological Department Patchy Rain Thunderstorms Strong Winds Weather Department Minimum Temperature AQI Maximum Temperature
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lanka's First T20 Asia Cup Title And More - Stats

Sri Lanka's First T20 Asia Cup Title And More - Stats

BJP Nominates Ghulam Ali To Rajya Sabha From J&K, Surprising All Including J&K BJP

BJP Nominates Ghulam Ali To Rajya Sabha From J&K, Surprising All Including J&K BJP