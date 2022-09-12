MeT Predicts Moderate To Heavy Rainfall In Rajasthan In Next 2-3 Days

Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in the next two-three days, the meteorological department said on Monday.

A new weather system that had formed over Chhattisgarh and its surroundings on Monday weakened and turned into a low pressure area and is currently located over south-east Madhya Pradesh. It is very likely to move further north-westwards to north-west Madhya Pradesh in the next 48 hours, it said.

A MeT office spokesperson said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain for the next four-five days in most parts of east Rajasthan due to the effect of this system. Whereas during the September 13-15 period, there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in the districts of Kota, Jaipur, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions.

Similarly, in the districts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions of western Rajasthan, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places for the next 3-4 days, he said.

In the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain was recorded at many places places in the state. The highest rainfall of 69 mm was recorded in Reodar of Sirohi. The maximum temperature during this period was recorded at 40.4 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, the spokesperson said.

