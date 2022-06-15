Mercury Drops Marginally At Few Places In Haryana

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) The mercury dropped marginally at a few places in Haryana on Tuesday, even as hot weather conditions persisted in other parts of the state and neighbouring Punjab, according to the meteorological department.



In Haryana, Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 42.4 degrees Celsius.



Ambala sizzled at a high of 43.1 degrees Celsius, while Karnal recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius.



The places which witnessed a slight fall in temperatures included Rohtak (37.5 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (38.4 degrees Celsius) and Gurugram (39 degrees Celsius).



In Punjab, Amritsar sizzled at a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius.



Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, Patiala 43.6 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 43.6 degrees Celsius and Jalandhar 42.8 degrees Celsius.



Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 42.9 degrees Celsius.

