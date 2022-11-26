Mercury Dips In Rajasthan

Mercury dipped in parts of Rajasthan, where Fatehpur in Sikar district and Churu were coldest places with a minimum temperature of 4.6 degree Celsius each, the Met office said on Saturday.

The minimum was at 5.5 degrees in Chittorgarh, 6 degrees in Sikar, 7 degrees in Bhilwara, 7.5 degrees in Sangaria in Hanumangarh, 8 degrees each in Alwar and Nagaur, 8.2 degrees in Pilani in Jhunjhunu and 9.9 degrees in Ganganagar.

The minimum temperature in Jaipur was 10.6 degrees Celsius.

The weather is expected to remain dry in the coming days in the state.

-With PTI Input