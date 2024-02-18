Meghalaya's Concerns Over CAA Addressed, LLP Should Be Extended: Conrad Sangma

Concerns of Meghalaya over the Citizenship Amendment Act have been addressed as most areas of the state come under Schedule 6, which is exempted from the citizenship law, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, even as he added that the Inner Line Permit should be extended to the state.

In an interview to PTI, Sangma, who also heads the National People's Party (NPP), expressed concern over 'spillover effect' in the state if the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is implemented, and stressed on the requirement for Inner Line Permit (ILP), which will restrict the entry of outsiders.

Asked about the CAA, which has faced opposition in the state that shares more than 400-km-long border with Bangladesh, Sangma said their concerns have been addressed as it excludes Schedule 6 areas.