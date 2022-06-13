Monday, Jun 13, 2022
MCD Wants Zero-tolerance Towards Corruption, Sets Up Corruption Complaint Cell

In a bid to reduce and abolish corruption in its network, MCD has announced the implementation of a zero-tolerance approach and set up a complaint cell for such grievances.

Unified Municipal Corporation Of Delhi PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 8:44 am

In an official statement issued on Sunday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has announced that it will implement a zero-tolerance approach to corruption. It has also published helpline numbers and an e-mail address for such complaints


The Corruption Complaint Cell will work under the supervision of the additional commissioner. "Municipal Corporation of Delhi has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. Working in this direction, the corporation has established a 'Corruption Complaint Cell'.


"The newly-formed cell will deal with the complaints of corruption against municipal officials/departments. Any person can file or lodge his complaints on corruption pertaining to the corporation in writing or through e-mail," the statement said.


The statement said the complainants can write to the Corruption Complaint Cell, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Dr. S P M Civic Centre, 2nd floor, E-1 Block, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110002. The officer-in-charge will be the additional deputy commissioner (headquarters). The complainants can also dial 011-23225231 or e-mail their complaints to commissioner.ccc@mcd.nic.in.

"Additional Deputy Commissioner (Hq.) will be the officer-in-charge of the Corruption Complaint Cell, who will work under the supervision of Additional Commissioner and will ensure that complaints are redressed and appropriate action if needed, is taken," the statement said. 

