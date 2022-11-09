Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
MCD Polls: Arvind Kejriwal To Announce 10 'Guarantees' On Thursday, Says Manish Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party leaders held a meeting with Arvind Kejriwal, also the party's national convener, earlier in the day to discuss the December 4 elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 2:11 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Thursday announce 10 "guarantees" for the municipal polls, his deputy Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday.

He told reporters that the Aam Aadmi Party leaders held a meeting with Kejriwal, also the party's national convener, earlier in the day to discuss the December 4 elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"There was a discussion on issues such corruption in MCD during the BJP's tenure, issues of garbage mountains across the national capital and stay animals on Delhi's roads. The chief minister will announce 10 guarantees,  'Kejriwal Ki Guarantees', tomorrow," he said.

When asked about the party's candidates for the polls, Sisodia said the process to choose them was underway in a professional manner.The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms. The high stake civic polls are largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress. 

(With PTI Inputs)

