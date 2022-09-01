Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maximum Temperature Settles At 37.1 Degree C In Delhi

It was a warm day in Delhi on Thursday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average, even as the weather office predicted cloudy skies for the next two days.

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 10:04 pm

It was a warm day in Delhi on Thursday with the maximum temperature settling at 37.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the average, even as the weather office predicted cloudy skies for the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the official marker of the city, settled at 27 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

"There will be cloudy skies on Friday and Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to hover around 38 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively," an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday had settled at 38 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

The rainfall from 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday was nil, the weather office said, adding that the relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 55 percent.

Delhi recorded just 41.6 mm of rainfall in August, the lowest in at least 14 years, due to the absence of any major weather system in northwest India.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Cloudy Saturday In Delhi, Similar Weather Likely On Sunday

Hot And Humid Weather In Delhi

Muggy Weather In Delhi

Tags

National Weather New Delhi Relative Humidity 37.1 Degree C In Delhi Warm Day In Delhi Weather Office Indian Meterological Department Absence Of Any Major Weather System Northwest India
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan Humble Bangladesh; Qualify For Super Fours - Highlights

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?

Salman Rushdie Attack: Why Show Paranoia Over Representation Of Prophet Muhammad?