Maoist Casualties in 2024 Highest Since 2009

Since December last year, there have been Naxal encounters in Chhattisgarh nearly on a daily basis. At a press conference in Raipur in August, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "If we want to address the Naxal issue in Chhattisgarh then the ecosystem of adjoining states should also be strong in tackling the menace. A strong and ruthless strategy is required for launching the last assault against Naxals.” Stating that 17,000 lives of security forces and civilians had been lost in these attacks, Shah urged Naxals to lay down arms and said that the Chhattisgarh government would announce a "new look" surrender policy within 1-2 months.