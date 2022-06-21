Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Manish Sisodia Alleges BJP’s Move Of Filing ‘False’ Complaints Is Aimed At Stalling AAP’s Work In Delhi

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s comments came days after Lt Governor V K Saxena gave his nod to the Anti-Corruption Branch to probe allegations of irregularities in the construction of seven temporary hospitals in the national capital during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Manish Sisodia Alleges BJP’s Move Of Filing ‘False’ Complaints Is Aimed At Stalling AAP’s Work In Delhi
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.(File photo-Representational image) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 3:03 pm

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday accused the BJP of filing false complaints to stall the work being done by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the capital.

Sisodia's comments came days after Lt Governor V K Saxena gave his nod to the o probe allegations of irregularities in the construction of seven temporary hospitals here during the Covid pandemic.

"We are a hardcore honest government and we are not scared of any investigation. The BJP is filing such complaints to stop the work being carried out by the Delhi government in various sectors. 

"This is an old complaint and former L-G Anil Baijal had dismissed it. However, the new L-G has given a nod to probe the matter," he claimed during a media briefing.

Related stories

Manish Sisodia Accuses Assam CM Sarma Of Corruption In PPE Supplies, Sarma Threatens With Defamation Case

Centre Plans To Rake Up 3-Year-Old Case To Implicate Manish Sisodia, Claims AAP

Manish Sisodia Will Soon Be Arrested In 'Fake' Case: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Sisodia urged Saxena to not go by BJP's complaints and ask for complaints of corruption from the general public. 

Please follow due procedure but do not put obstacles in government's work,  Sisodia said.

BJP MP from Northeast Delhi Manoj Tiwari, who had complained about the matter, had alleged the Arvind Kejriwal government had passed tenders worth Rs 1,216 crore to construction seven temporary hospitals, which was later raised to Rs 1,256 crore. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Manish Sisodia Delhi Deputy CM BJP Complaints COVID-19 Anil Baijal Anti-Corruption Branch Manoj Tiwari Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

'The Grammar Of Anarchy'

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 