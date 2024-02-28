Manipur: Abducted Senior Cop Rescued In Swift Op; Army, Assam Rifles Deployed Amid Fresh Tension

Manipur additional superintendent of police abducted by the Meitei activist organisation Arambai Tenggol has been rescued safely in a swift operation launched by the security forces.

The officer has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

On Tuesday, ASP Amit Kumar, posted with the Operations Cell of the Manipur Police, was abducted from his residence in Wangkhei by a group of Arambai Tenggol members who came firing shots.