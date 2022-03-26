Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
Manappuram Finance to raise to Rs 7,800 cr in FY23

Manappuram Finance said its board had approved a proposal to raise Rs 7,800 crore in the next financial year.

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 6:46 pm

 "The board of directors at its meeting held on today has considered and approved fundraising program of the company for FY 2022-23, which includes the issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures up to the overall limit of Rs 7,800 crore by way of private placement or/and public issue in one or more tranches," Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

 The gold financier said it proposed to list the bonds on BSE or NSE, and the tenure of the instrument, date of allotment, maturity, and the coupon will be decided by the board at the time of issuance. 

