National

Man Held For Assaulting Cabin Crew, Trying To Open Door Of Bahrain-Bound Air India Express Flight

The accused, Abdul Musavir Nadukandee, was arrested after the flight made an emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here on Saturday, an official from Sahar police said

Air India Express plane in Ayodhya
Man Held For Assaulting Cabin Crew, Trying To Open Door Of Bahrain-Bound Air India Express Flight | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Mumbai police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly assaulting the cabin crew onboard an Air India Express flight from Kozhikode to Bahrain and trying to open the door of the aircraft, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Abdul Musavir Nadukandee, was arrested after the flight made an emergency landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here on Saturday, an official from Sahar police said.

Nadukandee, who hails from Kerala, woke up when the flight took off from Kozhikode and immediately went to the back of the aircraft, where he allegedly assaulted the cabin crew and tried to open the door of the aircraft, he said.

When the crew members managed to bring the man back to his seat, he started verbally abusing and assaulting other passengers and threatened to open the emergency door, the official said.

Fearing a security threat, the pilot made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and alerted the security officials, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 336 (act endangering life), 504 (provocation to breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Aircraft Act, the official said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 03, 2024
  2. As Hyderabad Ceases To Be Joint Capital, Andhra Pradesh’s 10-year Long Capital Dilemma Continues
  3. OJEE Result 2024, Rankcard Released On ojee.nic.in | Steps, Direct Links To Check Odisha JEE Result
  4. Govt Imposing More Burden On people: CPI(M) On Hike In Milk Prices, Highway Toll
  5. Bengaluru Breaks 133-Year Record With Highest Rainfall In Single Day In June
Entertainment News
  1. Ranveer Singh Gives A Contemporary Twist To Traditional Attire
  2. Varun Dhawan's Wife Natasha Reportedly Goes Into Labour; Actor Spotted Outside Mumbai Hospital
  3. Watch: Adele Scolds A Fan At Las Vegas Concert For Anti-Pride Month Comment, Calls It Intolerable
  4. Ammy Virk Has THIS To Say On Diljit Dosanjh's No-Turban Look In 'Amar Singh Chamkila'
  5. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals
  2. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. England Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 6: When And Where To Watch
  4. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur French Open 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. French Open Day 8 Recap: Tsitsipas Sets Up Alcaraz Face-Off, Swiatek Serves Double-Bagel Win
World News
  1. Island Near US Prepares For Evacuation Due To Rising Sea Levels
  2. Watch: Adele Scolds A Fan At Las Vegas Concert For Anti-Pride Month Comment, Calls It Intolerable
  3. Should It Be Lonely At The Top?
  4. Mount Everest Tragedies: A Grim History Of Fatalities
  5. Long Queues At Mount Everest A Risk For Climate And Climbers
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: 'Will Soon Start Polling In J&K', Says CEC; 64.2 Cr Indians Voted In LS Polls
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jannik Sinner Enters French Open Quarterfinals