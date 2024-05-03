National

Man Assaulted Inside Train Dies, Seven Booked By Railway Police

Datta Dunda Bhoir (55) was attacked inside a train on April 27 between Titwala and Vasind stations during an argument between a group of passengers, a railway police official said.

Seven persons were booked in connection with the death of a man after he was assaulted inside a suburban train last month, a railway police official said on Friday.

"Two persons, Amol Pardeshi (40) and Tanuj Jammuwal (21), have been arrested in this connection and efforts are on to nab the remaining five," senior police inspector Pandhari Khande of Kalyan railway police told PTI.

"The fight erupted when one of the accused tried to take pictures of a female passenger. This was objected to by another person. This led to an argument and Bhoir died after he intervened and was beaten up. He died in a hospital on Thursday," Khande said.

The seven have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (common objective), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), the official added.

