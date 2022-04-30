Saturday, Apr 30, 2022
Man And Son Held For Duping Woman Of Rs 35 Lakh In Delhi

The accused has been identified as Meghraj Singh and his son Gaurav Milind (23), residents of Kondli in Mayur Vihar Phase-III here, they said. Milind also has a YouTube channel named "GGG Productions" and has released three to four songs in the last two years on it, police said. 

Updated: 30 Apr 2022 5:12 pm

A 46-year-old man and his son have been arrested for allegedly duping a woman of over Rs 35 lakh on the pretext of getting a petrol pump allotted in her name, police said on Saturday. 

The accused has been identified as Meghraj Singh and his son Gaurav Milind (23), residents of Kondli in Mayur Vihar Phase-III here, they said. Milind also has a YouTube channel named "GGG Productions" and has released three to four songs in the last two years on it, police said. The police received a complaint from Babita Devi who alleged that she had been cheated by Singh and Milind, they said. 

She alleged that the accused flaunted their high-profile connections and induced her to pay them Rs 35.15 lakh for the allotment of a petrol pump and land for it, a senior police officer said. On Tuesday, the accused were arrested from Kondli, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Roht Meena said. 

Singh came to Delhi in 1994 and settled in Kondli. The man and his son also run an NGO called Nihal Foundation. Singh had previously cheated a person of Rs 2.5 lakh, police said.

-With PTI Input

National Duping Cases Arrests Crime Against Women Financial Fraud New Delhi
