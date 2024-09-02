Mamata Banerjee's TMC To Boycott These 3 TV Channels Over 'Anti-Bengal Propaganda'

The TMC leader also made a remark about medical students being "made to sit on laps" to pass during the CPM era in Bengal, which sparked outrage. Dastidar later apologised for her statement on social media, saying: "I am sorry for any statement made in ABP Ananda talk show and apologize if my recent words have hurt anyone's sentiments. I retract my statement. My intention has been and will always be to champion the cause of well-being and rights of women."