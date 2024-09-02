Mamata Banerjee's TMC To Boycott These 3 TV Channels Over 'Anti-Bengal Propaganda'

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has announced that it will no longer send its spokespersons to appear on three TV news channels: ABP Ananda, Republic, and TV9. The party claims that these channels have engaged in "persistent anti-Bengal agenda-driven propaganda."
In an X post shared on Sunday, the Trinamool Congress stated, “AITC has, for now decided not to send its spokespersons to media channels like ABP Ananda, Republic, and TV9 due to their persistent anti-Bengal agenda-driven propaganda.”
“We understand their compulsion to appease the ZAMINDARS of Delhi, given the investigations and ongoing enforcement cases their promoters and companies are facing,” the statement by Mamata Banerjee-led party reads.
“We also clarify and request the people of West Bengal not to be misled by individuals portrayed as party supporters or sympathizers on these platforms during discussions or debates, as they are not authorized by the party and do not represent our official stance,” the party added.
"The people of Bengal have consistently rejected this unholy BANGLA BIRODHI NEXUS and have always chosen TRUTH over PROPAGANDA," it said.
This decision comes after a heated exchange between BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar during a debate on ABP Ananda. Dastidar called Paul, a fashion designer, a 'saree-maker' during the debate.
The TMC leader also made a remark about medical students being "made to sit on laps" to pass during the CPM era in Bengal, which sparked outrage. Dastidar later apologised for her statement on social media, saying: "I am sorry for any statement made in ABP Ananda talk show and apologize if my recent words have hurt anyone's sentiments. I retract my statement. My intention has been and will always be to champion the cause of well-being and rights of women."
This comes amid widespread protests and backlash against the West Bengal government over the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate doctor in the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata last month.
The autopsy report showed multiple serious injuries and sexual assault. Doctors and students have been protesting against the government, while the BJP is demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation over the incident.