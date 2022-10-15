Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Mamata Banerjee Likely To Be On Four-Day Visit To North Bengal Next Week

Such an event was organised in Kolkata this week. Banerjee may also hold meetings with senior officials of her government and discuss administrative issues in the northern districts of the state during the proposed four-day visit.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 11:26 am

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit northern districts of the state for four days from Monday to meet businessmen, industrialists and others at several programmes there, an official said. 

Banerjee is expected to reach Jalpaiguri on October 17, where she will attend an event to meet top personalities, he said on Saturday. Notably, this will be the CM's first visit to north Bengal after the death of eight people due to flash floods in the Mal river in Jalpaiguri district during idol immersion.  

"The CM is likely to host a Bijaya Sammilani in Siliguri on October 19. Eminent personalities from north Bengal have been invited to the programme," the official told PTI.

Such an event was organised in Kolkata this week. Banerjee may also hold meetings with senior officials of her government and discuss administrative issues in the northern districts of the state during the proposed four-day visit, he said. 

She is expected to return to Kolkata on October 20, the official added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

