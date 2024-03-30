National

Malappuram To Host India's Largest Ramadan Congregation

Madin Academy, a district-based organisation indulging in spiritual and humanitarian activities, has been organizing this spiritual congregation for many years.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Photo%3A%20PTI
Country's largest Ramadan meet expected to be held in Malappuram district Photo: PTI
info_icon

The country's largest Ramadan prayer meet, which is expected to be attended by thousands of faithful from across the country and outside, will be held at Swalath nagar in Malappuram district on April 6.

Madin Academy, a district-based organisation indulging in spiritual and humanitarian activities, has been organizing this spiritual congregation for many years.

This is also the prayer congregation that witnesses the gathering of largest number of believers in the country, the organisers said in a statement said here on Saturday.

All India Sunni Jamiathul Ulama General Secretary Kanthapuram AP Abubakar Musliar will inaugurate the event under the chairmanship of Samasta President E Sulaiman Musliar.

Advertisement

Madin Chairman Syed Ibrahimul Khalil Al Bukhari will deliver the keynote address.

Samasta Kerala Jamiatul Ulama Vice President Syed Ali Bafaqi Thangal will lead the opening prayers.

A community Iftar will also be arranged at Swalath Nagar for those who come to the prayer meeting, the organisers said in the statement.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita