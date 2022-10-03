Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Maharastra Sees 180 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 2,739

Maharashtra on Monday reported 180 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,22,432, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,347, a health department official said.

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 7:45 pm

Maharashtra on Monday reported 180 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,22,432, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,347, a health department official said.

It is a sizable dip from the 379 cases recorded on Sunday, which had also seen one death due to the infection, he pointed out.

Mumbai accounted for 66 of the new cases, the official said.

The recovery count increased by 357 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,71,346, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,739.

The state health department showed the total number of coronavirus tests conducted was 8,48,50,798, including 8,511 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate was 98.14 percent, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 180; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 2,739; Tests: 8,511.

(Inputs from PTI)

