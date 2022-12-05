Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Maharashtra: Three Held With 100 Kg Of Ganja Worth Rs 10 Lakh

Maharashtra: Three Held With 100 Kg Of Ganja Worth Rs 10 Lakh

Three Persons held on a tip off from GB Road area on Saturday and a search of their car led to the seizure of 80 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 8 lakh, Crime Unit V (Wagle Estate) Senior Inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 5:41 pm

Three persons were arrested allegedly with ganja worth Rs 10 lakh in Thane in Maharashtra, a police official said on Monday.

They were held on a tip off from GB Road area on Saturday and a search of their car led to the seizure of 80 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 8 lakh, Crime Unit V (Wagle Estate) Senior Inspector Vikas Ghodke said.

The three then led police to a closed hotel where a consignment of 20 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 2 lakh was hidden, he added.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Kasarwadavali police station, Ghodke informed. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maharashtra Ganja Thane District GB Road Area Crime Unit V (Wagle Estate) Inspector Vikas Ghodke Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Kasarwadavali Police Station
