Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Workers In Aurangabad Pledge Loyalty To Uddhav On Notarised Bond Papers

Shiv Sena workers and office-bearers in Aurangabad have started committing their loyalty to party president Uddhav Thackeray by signing bond papers and getting them notarized.

undefined
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 10:26 pm

Shiv Sena workers and office-bearers in Aurangabad have started committing their loyalty to party president Uddhav Thackeray by signing bond papers and getting them notarized.

A local leader said on Monday that they launched this drive "spontaneously" in view of the rebellion by Eknath Shinde and other MLAs against the Sena leadership. 

The Sena workers are pledging their loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray on bond papers, each valued Rs 100, and getting them notarized. 

"We have prepared more than 100 notarised bond papers in the Narli Baugh area of Aurangabad city. The party has not ordered us to do this but we are doing it spontaneously. We will hand over these bond papers to Shiv Sena," Jaywant Oak, Aurangabad district deputy president, told PTI. 

Aurangabad city unit of Shiv Sena met Uddhav Thackeray at his private residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. 

Related stories

Supreme Court Asks Maharashtra Speaker Not To Proceed With Disqualification Of Shiv Sena MLAs Of Uddhav Thackeray Faction

Eknath Shinde Dismisses Uddhav Thackeray’s Call For Maharashtra Mid-Term Elections

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Demands Mid-Term Polls, Says 'Bow And Arrow' To Remain Shiv Sena's Symbol

"Shiv Sena cadres in Aurangabad along with senior leaders have extended their support to Uddhav Thackeray," said Aurangabad city Shiv Sena president Balasaheb Thorat. 

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 with Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis as Deputy CM, after the Thackeray-led MVA government collapsed last month.

Tags

National Bharatiya Janata Party Devendra Fadnavis Thackeray-led MVA Government A Local Leader Maharashtra Shiv Sena Workers Aurangabad Pledge Loyalty President Balasaheb Thorat
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG