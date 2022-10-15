Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Maharashtra Sees 462 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 2,818 As 403 Recover

Maharashtra Sees 462 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 2,818 As 403 Recover
Maharashtra Sees 462 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 2,818 As 403 Recover PTI

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 4:50 pm

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 462 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,27,259, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,371, a health department official said.

A day earlier, the state had seen 477 cases and four deaths, he pointed out.

Mumbai circle accounted for 288 of the new cases, followed by Pune (89), Nagpur (25), Akola(17), Aurangabad (16), Nashik (11), Latur (10) and Kolhapur (6) circles.

The recovery count increased by 403 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,76,070, leaving the state with 2,818 active cases, he said.

Mumbai led with 1,143 active cases, followed by 550 in Pune and 487 cases in Thane, the official added.

As per the health department's data, the recovery rate is 98.14 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,50,56,146 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 18,618 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8127259; fresh cases 462; death toll 148371; recoveries 79,76,070; active cases 2818; total tests 8,50,56,146.

-With PTI Input

