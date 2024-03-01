Maha Opposition Seat Deal: Uddhav Sena Likely To Contest 21 Seats, 15 Seats For Congress; Final Announcement Awaited

With the high-octane Lok Sabha polls around the corner, Maharashtra's Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have reportedly reached a seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha polls at a meeting on Friday.

As per media reports, the key meeting was attended by Congress leaders Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan, Varsha Gaikwad, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leaders Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad and Anil Deshmukh, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, Vinayak Raut and a representative from the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA). The meeting was held at Sharad Pawar's home.

However, the official announcement on the final seat-sharing numbers for the MVA will be made by the senior leaders of the alliance. Maharashtra has a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats.