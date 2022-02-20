Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
Maharashtra's 1st Naval Museum To Be Set Up In Kalyan

The museum will be in the shape of a ship and will showcase the naval history, from the period of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and development thereafter, the civic body said.

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 7:54 pm

A naval museum will be set up near the Durgadi Fort in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district to attract tourists, officials said on Sunday. It will be the state's first naval museum, a spokesperson of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) claimed in a release.
       

The museum will be in the shape of a ship and will showcase the naval history, from the period of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and development thereafter, the civic body said. 
       

The foundation for the mega project under the Smart City development programme was laid by state Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray during a function on Thursday. 
       

According to the release, the KDMC also plans to develop the Ulhas riverfront from the Durgadi Fort to Gandhari village for recreational activities, and the project is scheduled to be completed within three years. The project includes the development of a jogging track, cycle track, walkway/pathway and a promenade, it added. 

With PTI inputs.

