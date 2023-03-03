Maharashtra Reports 48 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 224

Maharashtra on Thursday logged 48 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,37,710, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,421, said the health department in a bulletin. On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 32 COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities. As per the bulletin, the Pune administrative circle reported the highest number of 26 new cases followed by 11 in the Mumbai circle, seven in Nashik, two in Akola, and one each in the Latur and Kolhapur circles.



An administrative circle consists of multiple districts. The number of recoveries rose to 79,89,065 after 22 patients recuperated from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 224 active cases, said the bulletin.

Of the 224 active COVID-19 cases, the highest 69 are in the Pune district, followed by 58 in Mumbai and 33 in the Thane district, among others, it said. Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.17 percent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 percent, said the department.



Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 81,37,710; fresh cases: 48; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,89,065; active cases 224; total tests: 8,64,43,565.